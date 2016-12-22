Health clinics’ holiday opening times

Health clinics throughout the Cayman Islands will operate for limited hours during the Christmas and New Year holidays, health officials advise.

Acting Director of Primary Health Care Services Dr. Eryka Simmons issued a public advisory Thursday on the closure times of the George Town General Practice clinic and the District Health Centres over the holiday period.

The George Town General Practice Clinic will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve. The clinic, along with all District Heath Centres will be closed on Christmas Day and also on Monday, Dec. 26.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the George Town General Practice Clinic will be open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The District Health Centres will close at noon on Dec. 27. The clinics will reopen as usual on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

All clinics will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2, Dr. Simmons advised.

The 24 hour Accident and Emergency Unit at the Cayman Islands Hospital will remain open during the holiday season.

Dr. Simmons also reminded residents to stock up on prescription medications to ensure they have adequate supplies.