Puspa Rumba won the Cayman Compass prize draw for the Cayman Islands Marathon contest recently. Ms. Rumba received the most likes in the Tag-Yourself-And-Win contest on the Cayman Compass Facebook page. She won a Samsung Galaxy Edge phone courtesy of Flow, a 12-month annual yoga pass from Bliss Living Yoga and a 3-month juice delivery gift from Green2Go.ky. – Photo: Stephen Clarke

