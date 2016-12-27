‘Care boxes’ handed out in West Bay

As many as 30 Christmas “care boxes” were delivered on Christmas Eve to those in the community struggling to make ends meet.

Project coordinator Nicole Eastman said she hopes to make the event an annual one.

Ms. Eastman said a lack of awareness regarding families experiencing financial hardships around the island inspired her to take action and give back to others.

She said she felt obligated to organize the event at West Bay Public Beach because of the “huge need” for charitable organizations assisting people who find themselves in tough times financially.

Among the items donated were nonperishable foods, toiletries, water and other necessities. Children received one toy of their choosing to take home for Christmas.

In addition to a variety of refreshments, a turkey was donated and prepared by Grand Old House.

Brent Hydes of West Bay, who operates a halfway house in the district, said it was an excellent idea to give back to the children and community at this time of the year.