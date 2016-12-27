Police search for robber

Police are looking for Norval Barrett, 34, a Jamaican national who was convicted of robbery in Grand Cayman and served time in prison but may be back in the Cayman Islands.

Police think Barrett is on island illegally, a press release states. “Anyone who sees Mr. Barrett should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous,” police said in the release.

A court sentenced Barrett to 12 years in prison in 2012 for a robbery at the Shedden Road Esso station in 2010.

According to earlier reports, Barrett used an imitation firearm to hold up the gas station. He threatened to shoot the cashier if she did not hand over the money. He got away with $454.

He had been in Cayman illegally at the time of the robbery. It is not clear when he completed his sentence or when he was deported after his time in prison.