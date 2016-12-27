Cayman’s annual Christmas tree recycling program starts on Jan. 1.

Each district will have a drop-off site with a container where people can drop off their trees until Jan. 20.

On Jan. 21, the “Beast,” Cayman’s industrial wood grinder, will take over and start turning the trees into mulch at the George Town cricket pitch.

People can bring their children to see the Beast in action as it devours the islands’ used Christmas trees. People can also bring shovels and bags to pick up the free mulch.

The Department of Environmental Health unveiled its new wood chipper last year at the annual Christmas tree recycling event.

Last year The Beast shredded more than 1,800 Christmas trees and turned them into two-and-a-half dump truck loads of free mulch.