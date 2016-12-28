Home Local Cayman Compass’s photos of the yearBest of 2016: Stormtroopers from the 'Star Wars' movies invaded Seven Mile Beach to help promote the Cayfilm festival, which was held in early July. To see more of the best photos featured in the Cayman Compass over the year, see pages 6 and 7. - PHOTO: MAGGIE JACKSONLocalCayman Compass’s photos of the yearBy Staff - December 28, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter These are some of many memorable photos that ran in the Cayman Compass in 2016. – Ed. Photos of 20161 of 18 Frank Flowers, founder of the Flowers Sea Swim, was among the hundreds who took part in the 24th annual event, which raised money for a bone marrow donation fund established in memory of Mr. Flowers' wife Eve, who passed away in April. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay U.S. military helicopters landed at Owen Roberts International Airport in October, positioning equipment and 100 members of the U.S. Marines and Army in preparation for Haiti hurricane relief operations. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay As guests gathered at a reception to celebrate the November opening evening of the Kimpton Seafire Resort, they were treated to an especially good omen – one of the most spectacular sunsets of the year. - Photo: David R. Legge A celestial phenomenon was visible over Cayman on March 21 in the form of a sun halo. It appeared as a bright circle around the sun. – PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY Best of 2016: Stormtroopers from the 'Star Wars' movies invaded Seven Mile Beach to help promote the Cayfilm festival, which was held in early July. To see more of the best photos featured in the Cayman Compass over the year, see pages 6 and 7. - PHOTO: MAGGIE JACKSON The Camana Bay Santa Run in late November raised money for local charities. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay A boat used by reef restoration volunteers was damaged in January when rough weather conditions caused it to break from its moorings and land on the ironshore. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay Dimitri Myles helped set up a coral nursery in the waters off the East End of Grand Cayman in April. – Photo: Lois Hatcher Pirates invade George Town during Pirates Week in November. - Photo: Stephen Clarke Pebbles, a pony at the Equestrian Center, was one of three ponies injured in two attacks at the facility. - PHOTO: MATT LAMERS Cayman's Olympic swimmers, siblings Lara and Geoff Butler, pose inside the Olympic rings at the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in August. Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, from the Philippines, visited Cayman in June to host a Pinoy Pride Independence Month celebration, marking Filipino Independence Day. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay Lightning provided a spectacular backdrop to the release of hundreds of lanterns on Seven Mile Beach in September. The event raised money for Cayman HospiceCare. - PHOTO: CHAD MUNRO/PICTURE THIS STUDIOS In July, a Toyota Supra, driven by an inspector at the Department of Vehicle and Drivers' Licensing, was traveling in the outbound lanes of Crewe Road when it struck a light pole and ended up in the inbound lanes. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay In January, El Arca arrived in Beach Bay, carrying more than 30 Cuban migrants. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay Usain Bolt, regarded as the world’s fastest human, shows off his signature lightning bolt gesture upon arrival in Grand Cayman in May. He warmed up on island for the 2016 Summer Olympics. - Photo: Taneos Ramsay00 NO COMMENTSLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment. PLEASE NOTE: If you were a member of the previous website, please read these instructions on how to log in.- Advertisement - MORE NEWS FROM THIS WEEKPolice seize six bikes during holiday crackdown December 28, 2016These are Cayman’s top stories of 2016 December 27, 2016Deadline for contractor registration nears December 27, 2016