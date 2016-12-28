Police: Boxing Day shootings ‘gang related’

Police now suspect the two shootings on Monday, Boxing Day, are related to gang activity, according to a press release.

An 18-year-old man was shot several times just before 4 a.m. outside of Fete Night Club. Around 10:45 p.m., someone shot a 31-year-old man standing outside Super C restaurant in West Bay.

Police reported that both men were in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

In a press release, police said they are “investigating these incidents and can confirm that they are suspected to be gang-related.”

In the wake of recent spates of what police and community members say are gang-related shootings and assaults, police said they will have “high-visibility patrols” in areas around Grand Cayman where there could be more violence.

In recent months there have been two deaths and a number of shootings and assaults that police say were connected to gang activity in West Bay.

A gunman killed Justin Manderson just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 1. Police have made several arrests in that case. Later in October, several assaults were reported by police. In early November, two people opened fire into a crowd outside Super C restaurant, injuring at least two.