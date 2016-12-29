The cruise ship passenger detained in Cayman for possible extradition to Turkey appeared in Summary Court on Thursday, when he was remanded in custody again until Jan. 12.

Celal Kildag, 58, is accused of carrying out terrorist acts in Turkey in 1988.

He arrived in Cayman on Dec. 8 aboard the MSC Opera and was detained after police in Cayman were alerted to an Interpol Red Notice, basically an international arrest warrant.

He first appeared in court before Magistrate Grace Donalds on Dec. 9. At that time, Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards advised that there is a 45-day window to review a formal extradition application from Turkey and have it certified by the governor.

On Thursday, Ms. Richards noted that the case was being mentioned to see whether the Crown had received an update from Turkish authorities. “We have not so far received any material from them,” she said.

She added that there is a set time limit for proceedings to take place under the Extradition Law, but that limit has not yet expired.

Defense attorney Ben Tonner, who was holding for attorney Laurence Aiolfi, noted that the limit is 45 days from the date of arrest, which will be Jan. 21.

Both counsel agreed to have another mention on Jan. 12. Ms. Richards said that if she received material from the Turkish authorities before that date, she would convey it to the court and defense counsel.

Meanwhile, the magistrate told Mr. Kildag he would continue to be remanded in custody.

An interpreter was present to assist Mr. Kildag.

As reported previously, a family member told the Cayman Compass that Mr. Kildag emigrated in 1980 to Germany, where he was granted political asylum, and he has never returned to Turkey. He lives in Germany with his wife and two grown children.

He was with his wife on the cruise ship when he was detained.

He is accused of carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of an armed terrorist organization, the PKK/KCK. The specific acts were said to have been carried out by him and others on April 23, 1988, leading to the killing of two people and the burning of two primary schools.