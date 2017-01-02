Cayman golfers in Latin American tournament

Caymanian father and son golfers Michael and Payten Wight will play in the Latin America Amateur Championship Jan. 12-15 at the Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.

The championship was founded three years ago by the Masters Tournament, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews and the United States Golf Association to help grow the game of golf in South and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. The winner of the LAAC gets a spot in the 2017 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The Wights represented Cayman at the first LAAC in Argentina, and Michael Wight also played in the 2016 event in the Dominican Republic, according to a press release. Both have represented the Cayman Islands at other international events, including the Caribbean Amateur Championships, Island Games and the 2016 World Amateur Team Championships in Mexico.

In Panama, they will be playing alongside some of the world’s top-ranked amateur golfers.

The event is being televised and will be livestreamed on www.laacgolf.com.