Barracudas take Caribbean championship

The Barracudas, led by captain Darryl Hather, won their second Caribbean Creations Championship, beating the high-powered Devil Rays, led by captain Chris Yeramian.

The tournament last week at Kings Sports Centre marked the end of the men’s fall ball hockey season.

The Devil Rays have seven players who will be featured on the Cayman National men’s ball hockey team this summer in the Czech Republic. They were the spring champions and looked sharp all year, a press release states. Newcomers Scott Elliott and Marc Babin helped strengthen the team, with veteran players Jamie Nelson, Scott Sparks, Ben Woolf, Brad Fisher, Mark Yaxley, Jeff Heart, David Fiebig, Paul Peene, Jason Windsor and goalie Serge Berube.

In the final game, the Barracudas came out strong and found its way with goals from Eric Armstrong, Mike McDonald and Dennis Passchier, with Derek Bruce playing a key role setting up goals. The veteran defensive pair of Windsor and Fiebig seemed to be out of position. Kyle Floyd had a great breakout season and was a checking machine in the offensive end with line-mates Bryan Lipscombe and Paul-Martin Sequin.

The Barracudas’ defense, Kevin Huys, Robert Slipcenko, Grant Marley and Armstrong did an amazing job early in the game defending, the press release states, but found themselves pulling the ball out of the net as the Devil Rays made an amazing comeback, tying the game with 2 seconds on the clock.

A 15-minute golden goal overtime period could not deliver a hero, and the teams went into a shoot-out with four shooters. In the end, Barracudas goalie Dan Florek took up too much net and Devil Ray Jamie Nelson’s shot did not have enough on it to beat Florek, giving the Barracudas the championship.

The Barracudas were missing some key players, all of whom had great seasons but were off island for the final game: Darryl Hather, Jesse Goddard, Joel Young and Ray Durand.