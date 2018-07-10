Power outages along Crewe Road area scheduled

The Caribbean Utilities Company advised that customers in Tropical Gardens and Legacy Drive areas of Crewe Road in George Town will experience interruptions in their electrical service between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Areas affected include all customers in Tropical Gardens and on Legacy Drive, including Tropical Gardens Road, Tropical Lane, Marigold Close, Avocado Lane, Tropicana Crescent, Tranquil Way, Sorrel Drive, Poinsettia Lane, Hibiscus Lane, Croton Lane, Carnation Lane, Silver Thatch Drive and Forest Lane. In addition, the Rosedale Apartment complex and the HR Bodden Realty Office on Crewe Road will also be affected.

The utility company is also advising motorists to drive with caution along Crewe Road from the entrance to Palm Dale Avenue to the roundabout in front of the Kings Sports Centre, “as CUC will have a number of vehicles and personnel in this area.”

The company said the scheduled power outages were being implemented to facilitate the widening of that section of Crewe Road by the National Roads Authority.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, contact CUC’s Customer Service Team at 949-5200 or email [email protected]