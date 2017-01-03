The 25th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K Irish Jog will be hosted by Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd. and Dart Enterprises on Friday, March 17.

This milestone anniversary for the Irish Jog sees a new partnership, a press release states.

“We’re pleased to be able to partner with Dart on our much-loved community event, and expect this year to be our best year yet,” said Michael McWatt, managing director of Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Ltd.

“The Irish Jog is a well respected, long-standing family tradition in the community and we’re very happy to be getting involved in its milestone 25th year to help raise funds for a local charity,” said Chris Duggan, vice president, Dart Enterprises. “We look forward to being a part of this great event for many years to come.”

Charities are invited to send letters of request to be considered as the recipient of the money raised by the fun run. Letters must be sent to [email protected] by Jan. 6. Representatives from Butterfield and Dart will review the requests and announce the recipient charity this month.