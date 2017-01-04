50 years ago: Breakers’ Lighthouse Club highlighted

In the Jan. 4, 1966 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, contributor R.M. Walters wrote:

“A structure of dignity and grace, Cayman’s unique Lighthouse Club stands imposingly yet attractively at Breakers, on the Island’s south east coast.

“Designed and the construction supervised by owner Leon Hull, the building arrests the eye of everyone. Cayman’s own Cedric Levy was building foreman.

“It serves as an identification for ships at night, a guide from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. for teetotallers and also as a comfortable dwelling for the owners.

“The club is conveniently located for club lovers East and North of George Town.

“The club is described as a project by the owner and is designed to be and make Caymanians participate in the ‘most exclusive private club in service and membership on the island.’

“Leon Hull was bored with his vacation in the States. A friend recommended Cayman’s friendly atmosphere. He came, he saw, he bought lands, he built. He would have preferred to build a castle but as one was already here, he built a lighthouse.

“The Lighthouse Club is between a $40-$50,000 investment.

“A friendly Cayman/American varied staff caters to the appetites of customers [including] Pansy Rankine, waitress, Bill Crouse, manager, Vibert Connor, bartender, and Olcy McField, waitress.

“In the future, upstairs will house a small select Gentlemen’s Club. A library and other services will be installed. Discussions and games will be special features. Gambling will be outlawed.”