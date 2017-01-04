Although 2016 was far from a breakout year for hedge funds, performance improved over a lackluster 2015, and managers have a more positive outlook for 2017 as stock markets are boosted by President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to lower taxes, deregulate and spend on infrastructure.

Data provider Eurekahedge reported hedge funds were up 3.53 percent through November 2016, double the modest gains of 1.73 percent over the last year.

But fees and performance remained at the top of the list of investors’ concerns for the industry as the sector continued to trail the equity markets.

Read the rest of the story at www.journal.ky.