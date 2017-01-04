Garden party carries on New Year tradition

Webster United Memorial Church celebrated New Year’s Day with its traditional garden party on Manse Road in Bodden Town.

Gauging from the large crowd, it was evident that the event, which offers a chance to relax, enjoy good food and meet up with friends, keeps growing each year.

The garden party, a family friendly event, is held on the church grounds with landscaped gardens and manicured lawns where children swing and play games and everyone enjoys the sea breezes.

Among the delicacies served were turtle and conch, chicken and beef. Later in the day, pastries, heavy cakes, buns, tarts, custard-top corn bread, banana bread, biscuits and cakes were on sale.

Activities included a Maypole dance and locally popular games. In a new twist this year, the Maypole was a hit with youngsters. In years past, it was always the older folks who enjoyed the dance of plaiting colorful ribbons on the pole, accompanied by quadrille music.