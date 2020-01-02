West Bay celebrates ‘Old Time New Year’

West Bayers turned out in force on Wednesday for the annual ‘Old Time New Year’ family fun day hosted by government minister and West Bay South MLA Tara Rivers at the Ed Bush Stadium.

“It’s a great way to start the year because it brings the entire community together,” said Rivers, who was holding the event for the seventh year. “It brings the elderly and brings the young, and it brings everyone in between, in terms of ages, and often you don’t find those kinds of activities anymore that caters to the entire family.”

She said the day included activities for the young and young at heart, with games such as bumps and castles, and lime and spoon races catering to the entire family. The event also included free refreshments and food for attendees.

“It’s geared for the entire family to start the new year in a very positive light and to showcase the amazing district that we live in, here in West Bay,” Rivers said.

Faylene Ebanks-Suckoo from West Bay volunteered at the event, and organised the games for everyone. She said they played slickness, sack races, lime and spoon, three-legged races, and penny throw, which are traditional Caymanian games.

“It’s always a fun experience,” Ebanks-Suckoo said.

Rivers said the family fun day has become a tradition among the West Bay community.

“That’s what this day is about – bringing the family together, bringing the community together, connecting the new generation with the old generation, appreciating our cultural heritage and being proud of who we are as Caymanians,” Rivers said.

She said for the new year she wishes her constituents and all the residents of the Cayman Islands a healthy, happy and prosperous new year and start of a new decade.