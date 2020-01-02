Cayman netball shooting for another good year

Cayman’s netball team is now ranked 28th in the world and ninth in the Americas region.

Last year, the team represented Cayman at several events, such as the Battle of the Saints tournament in St. Maarten, which they won. The Cayman Islands Netball Association, which received a government grant of $90,175 for 2020, will be looking to utilise some of those funds to compete at the Netball Europe Invitational, the Jean Pierre Netball Championships and the Netball World Youth Cup qualifiers in Trinidad. If the Cayman players place in the top three in the Trinidad event, they will automatically earn a spot to play at the Netball World Youth Cup finals in Fiji in 2021. The netball season is set to start at the end of January.

“2019 was our most successful year in decades,” said president of the Cayman Islands Netball Association Lucille Seymour. “The fact that the Cayman Islands is ranking 28th in the world and, just two years ago we were 35, tells us that Cayman netball is moving up and doing well. “This is great credit to us in Cayman and will be a driver for more of our young people joining and enjoying that success. We all should be happy for Cayman netball and be ready to assist and give when we come around with our fundraisers. The national squads are happy to be part of netball and invite you to join us.” The under-12 and under-16 junior league players will start their training on 8 Jan.