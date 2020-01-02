CIFA Premier League set to resume

The Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League is set to resume this weekend for round seven after pausing for the holidays. Roma USC will be looking to hand league-leading Bodden Town their first loss, while North Side will be looking for their first win of the season when they take on Future SC, currently sitting at ninth place in the table.

Latinos FC will be taking on Sunset FC in a match that could bring the team to second place with a win. But that’s a big ask against second place Scholars ISC, a team looking to get back on track after suffering their first defeat to Bodden Town FC in round six of league play.

On Saturday, the Annex will host two football games, while the Ed Bush Stadium will host one. On Sunday, the games will be held at the Haig Bodden field, the Ed Bush field and the Annex.