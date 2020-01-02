Cayman junior golfers return home from Miami

Cayman junior golfers Justin Hastings and Danny Lyne have returned home after competing at the First Tee Doral Publix Junior Golf Classic in Miami, Florida. Hastings finished fourth in the boys 16-18 division, which consists of more than 100 golfers. He finished three rounds of 74, 73, 77 on the Par 72 Blue Monster Course at Trump Doral Golf Resort.

“After jumping into the lead early in the final round, the weather conditions intensified and pressure from other players began to arise. Standing on the last hole of the event tied for the lead, an untimely bogey saw me sign for a 77 and a loss by one shot,” Hastings wrote in an email to the Cayman Compass.

“Overall, it was a great event, and I look forward to working hard to improve my performance at my up-and-coming January events at Orange Bowl in the first week of January back in Miami, and then at the Latin American Amateur Championships in Mexico,” said Hastings. Lyne finished second in the boys 10-11 division, earning the silver trophy after shooting 73 in round one and 70 in round two, losing only two shots to the five-time world champion Philip Dunham.