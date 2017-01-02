Man dies in boating accident on New Year’s Day

A 49-year-old man from West Bay died in hospital Monday morning after being struck on the head by a boat from which he had been thrown overboard while he and another man were testing the vessel on New Year’s Day.

Police said the two men had been testing the boat in the North Sound when a steering failure occurred, causing one of them to fall overboard.

They were helped by crew members on board another vessel who brought both men ashore to the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

Police officers and an ambulance were dispatched to the yacht club after a 911 call was received about 6:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. The injured man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning, police said. Police did not release the man’s name.

The Joint Marine Unit is investigating the incident.