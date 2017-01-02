The police helicopter was called out last week to help transfer a 58-year-old female patient from Cayman Brac’s Faith Hospital to Grand Cayman.

According to a police press release, the woman was in need of urgent medical attention from specialists at the Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town.

The helicopter crew used the police helipad at Faith Hospital and completed the medical evacuation within an hour, with the Cayman Islands EMS Unit meeting the helicopter at Owen Roberts International Airport to complete the transfer.

Police said the patient was in stable condition following treatment.