Police warn of Instagram, employment scam scams

The RCIPS Financial Crime Unit is warning the public about two reports of scams that have come to its attention.

The Financial Crime Unit is urging the public to beware of any solicitations via Instagram or any other social media for investments or deposits.

The first scam is being done via Instagram by a person purportedly named Georgia McLaughlin and using the profile name Georgia_cash_investment. The victim, in a complaint filed with the Financial Crime Unit, was introduced to a scheme called “Flip Cash” by “Ms. McLaughlin,” who told the victim that other people in Cayman had profited greatly from this scheme, which could double or even triple an initial deposit in a short amount of time through an investment.

Once the deposit is “invested,” substantial returns would supposedly be sent to the victim, police said. A website was also provided for Flip Cash as www.flipcash.com, which is not functional. In a statement, police said, “A very convincing aspect of this scam is that one of the victim’s Instagram friends was then consulted to provide a testimonial about the lucrative returns of Flip Cash.

“This testimonial was provided via Instagram as well, and the victim learned only after making a deposit that his friend’s profile had been hacked and that he had not been corresponding with his actual friend.”

The second warning relates to an employment scam where a company called SITCOM Telemarketing Services is offering jobs at a call center purportedly based in Cayman. The scam appears to be targeting people in Jamaica and has been advertised on Facebook, police said.

“Job-seekers are asked to send $62 KYD to cover the cost of Immigration Work Permit forms being sent to them via FEDEX. It offers wages of $22.00 per hour, accommodation, a work permit or visa, and 50% coverage of plane fare,” police said.

“The RCIPS would also like to warn the public both here and abroad that the payment of work permit fees by job-seekers is not acceptable procedure, and that solicitations that request payments for same are suspect and should be avoided,” the statement continued.

Police are asking anyone who has fallen victim to either of these scams to contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-8797.