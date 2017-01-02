Woman bailed, man in custody for cocaine

Two people stopped in a vehicle check on Boxing Day appeared in Summary Court on Thursday accused of possessing drugs with intent to supply and possessing approximately $7,000 as criminal property.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats granted bail with conditions to Laura Marie Quinn, 30, but refused bail for Canute Sebastian Nairne, 36.

Nairne was the driver of the car and Quinn was the front seat passenger when police stopped the vehicle around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Crown counsel Eleanor Fargin said officers found 27 small transparent plastic bags in a pouch in the pocket of the front passenger door – 26 contained white powder, while the other contained two purple pills not yet identified.

One of the 26 bags was tested and found to contain cocaine. Ms. Fargin indicated there had not yet been time to test all of the bags.

Cash was found in the glove compartment – CI$5,261 and US$2,147. Officers also found phones and some ganja in the center console.

Ms. Fargin said Nairne told police officers Quinn had “nothing to do with it” and he was taking her to work. He also told officers his house had been broken into recently and he couldn’t find one of his car keys. Nairne reportedly told police, “This looks like a setup.”

A search of Nairne’s apartment in West Bay revealed approximately 11 grams of white powder in a transparent bag on the dresser in a bedroom, and ganja in four transparent bags under the bed.

Questioned by police, Quinn said she knew nothing about any drug dealing. She acknowledged that only she and Nairne lived at the West Bay address.

No comment

Nairne gave no comment throughout his interview.

Ms. Fargin told the court that both defendants were charged with simple possession and possession with intent to supply the drugs found in the car and in the apartment. They were also charged jointly in relation to the money found in the car.

Nairne is charged separately with conspiring to supply controlled drugs to others, as a result of evidence from a mobile phone, the prosecutor advised. Text messages with various people from June 2014 until the end of January 2015 showed evidence of drug dealing, she said. There was no suggestion that Quinn was involved in the conspiracy.

Neither Quinn nor Nairne has any previous convictions, Ms. Fargin said.

Attorney Alice Carver applied for bail on behalf of Nairne. “He is of good character and should be treated as such,” she declared. She said he owns several businesses, including a tattoo parlor, a cleaning service and a beverage service, and deals in cash for a number of those businesses. She said other people had access to his car.

Attorney Dennis Brady, making the application for Quinn’s bail, said she had been on a work permit for five years as a food and beverage server. There were challenges that caused her to move from her matrimonial home and Nairne had offered her a place to stay; she had begun living in his apartment in November, he said.

“She is as shocked as she could be for this to be piled on to what she is already experiencing,” Mr. Brady said. His instructions were that she did not engage in drug use and had no affiliation with the drugs or the money.

Quinn was highly respected in her workplace and her employer regards her as a responsible, efficient worker, Mr. Brady said. A residence had been secured for Quinn by her estranged husband with the assistance of the employer, who believed in her integrity, Mr. Brady advised.

Conditions to Quinn’s bail included a recognizance with a surety in the sum of $2,000; reporting to the police station three mornings per week; and abiding by a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m.

The matter was set for mention again on Thursday, Jan. 5.