Armed men sought in failed attempted robbery

Two armed men tried to rob a money transfer vehicle Saturday night outside Cayman National Bank on Elgin Avenue, according to police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. armed officers responded to the bank following the failed robbery attempt, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

“During a cash deposit stop at the location, two persons armed with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle. After their attempt was unsuccessful, the two made off on foot towards the rear of the CNB parking lot towards the Smith Road direction,” police said.

Police searched the area but did not locate the pair.

Both men were reportedly wearing red jackets and their faces were covered.

“No cash was stolen, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident,” according to police.

The matter is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the bank before or after 7:30 p.m. that night to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).