‘He’s just a cutie pie’; Meet Dylan, Cayman’s New Year baby

At 12:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Dylan Corbin Etherington came into the world, the first child for parents Daniel and Jade, and the first baby born in the Cayman Islands in 2017.

“It’s hard not to look at him all the time. He’s just a cutie pie.”

“The pregnancy was hard. The labor was hard, but it was definitely worth it,” Mrs. Etherington said. “When women say it’s worth it – it definitely is. It’s hard not to look at him all the time. He’s just a cutie pie.”

With a healthy birth weight of 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 21.26 inches in length, Dylan wore a red-and-white onesie with the Canadian maple leaf on it when Compass journalists came to visit him Monday in the maternity ward at Cayman Islands Hospital.

The outfit was a nod to his father’s home country of Canada, and also to “grandma.” “It’s her first gift to him,” Mr. Etherington explained.

Mr. Etherington, a refrigeration manager, and Mrs. Etherington, a hostess at Osetra Bay who originally hails from South Africa, live in Prospect and were married in Grand Cayman last July.

The attending physician was obstetrician/gynecologist David Stone, who has been practicing in Cayman since 2015. This is his first “New Year’s baby” in Cayman; however, in 2003 when practicing in Michigan, Dr. Stone delivered the first baby born in the U.S. Eastern Time Zone, at just about the stroke of midnight.

The pediatrician present at Dylan’s birth Sunday was Dr. Sara Watkin. The registered nurse midwife was Sharon Wright, and the anesthetist was Dr. Stephen Gay.

Gazing tenderly at her new baby, Mrs. Etherington said, “I can’t wait to be his mom for the rest of his life.”