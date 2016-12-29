Annual garden party ushers in new year

Webster United Memorial Church will celebrate New Year’s Day with its traditional annual garden party at Manse Road in Bodden Town.

The public is invited to the free outdoor party, which offers the opportunity throughout the day to enjoy fellowship with family and friends. The party runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Seafood, including turtle and lobster, turkey with all the trimmings, pastries, heavy cakes, buns, tarts, custard-top corn bread, banana bread, biscuits and cakes will be on sale.

Rev. Rohan Forrester, pastor of the Webster church, said it is not clear exactly when the first garden party was held, but noted that it was started by Rev. Thomas D. Redpath, “who served between from 1896-1908 as the minister for the then-Bodden Town Presbyterian Church, now Webster Memorial United Church. The garden party was one of Rev. Thomas Redpath’s untiring efforts to bring people in the district together.”

On the day, there will be a bouncy castle and face painting for children, a seniors’ dance and fashion show, and old-time games such as pin-tail donkey.

Two live bands, recorded music for all ages, a teen fashion show, a maypole, and grab bags are also in the lineup.

Organizers said proceeds from the party will be used in the church’s community missions, including outreach to those who are housebound and to the youth ministry.