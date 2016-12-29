Cayman Cricket to play in Division 2 tournament

Cayman Cricket has been invited to play in the ICC Americas Division 2 tournament in February 2017, the team said in a press release.

The formal training squad has been chosen by Cayman Cricket’s national selectors.

National training sessions will be held every Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. and every Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m., effective immediately, the press release states. Player attendance will be monitored and factored into the selection process.

Trial Matches are scheduled for Jan. 8 (Jimmy Powell oval) and Jan. 15 (Smith Road oval), starting at 9:30 a.m. Players must make themselves available for these games to be eligible for selection.

Squads:

Cayman Cricket Board XI

Ramon Sealy, (captain), Ainsley Hall, Ian Rotsie, Ricardo Roach, Deno McInniss, Alister Ifill, Conroy Wright, Corey Cato, Gregory Smith, Neil Coley, Mark Chin, Kevon Bazil and Josh Brown.

President’s XI

Kevin Bazil, (captain), Jalon Linton, Zachary McLaughlin, Darren Cato, Omar Willis, Paul Chin, Chris Palmer, Alessandro Morris, Troy Taylor, Kervin Ebanks, Adrian Wright, Patrick McConvey, Sacha De Alwis and Ryan Bovell.