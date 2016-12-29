Much like the movies scheduled for January, concerts are a little thin on the ground. It seems that the majority of artists performing in South Florida this month are geared towards the nostalgic crowd.
We have included two New Year’s Eve options because, hey – you never know – you may suddenly have a hankering to buy some tickets on a whim and jump on a plane. Maybe one of your resolutions is to be more carefree and impulsive. If you pony up the bucks at the last minute to see Justin Bieber or Billy Joel on Dec. 31, you’ll be getting a jump start on that particular promise.
Billy Joel
BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
Dec. 31
9:30 p.m.
Justin Bieber
Fontainebleau
Miami Beach, FL
Dec. 31
9 p.m.
Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank
Culture Room
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 12
7 p.m.
Henry Rollins
Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 13
8 p.m.
Eddie Money & Starship
Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Pompano Beach, FL
Jan. 14
8 p.m.
Miami Festival of Laughs
James L Knight Center
Miami, FL
Jan. 14
8 p.m.
The Five Irish Tenors
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 15
6 p.m.
Kenny Rogers
Kravis Center
West Palm Beach, FL
Jan. 18
8 p.m.
Lewis Black: The Rant, White & Blue Tour
Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Coral Springs, FL
Jan. 19
8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers
Sunrise Theatre
Fort Pierce, FL
Jan. 21
8 p.m.
Kenny Rogers
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 24
7:30 p.m.
Don Henley with JD & The Straight Shot
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Jan. 25
7:30 p.m.
A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring Nelly
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 26
8 p.m.
Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood, FL
Jan. 27 and 28
8 p.m.
Gladys Knight
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 27
8 p.m.
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Parker Playhouse
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Jan. 27
8 p.m.
Boz Scaggs & The Robert Cray Band
Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
Ft Lauderdale, FL
Feb. 2
8 p.m.