Much like the movies scheduled for January, concerts are a little thin on the ground. It seems that the majority of artists performing in South Florida this month are geared towards the nostalgic crowd.

We have included two New Year’s Eve options because, hey – you never know – you may suddenly have a hankering to buy some tickets on a whim and jump on a plane. Maybe one of your resolutions is to be more carefree and impulsive. If you pony up the bucks at the last minute to see Justin Bieber or Billy Joel on Dec. 31, you’ll be getting a jump start on that particular promise.

Billy Joel

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

Dec. 31

9:30 p.m.

Justin Bieber

Fontainebleau

Miami Beach, FL

Dec. 31

9 p.m.

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank

Culture Room

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 12

7 p.m.

Henry Rollins

Amaturo Theater at Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Eddie Money & Starship

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach, FL

Jan. 14

8 p.m.

Miami Festival of Laughs

James L Knight Center

Miami, FL

Jan. 14

8 p.m.

The Five Irish Tenors

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 15

6 p.m.

Kenny Rogers

Kravis Center

West Palm Beach, FL

Jan. 18

8 p.m.

Lewis Black: The Rant, White & Blue Tour

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Coral Springs, FL

Jan. 19

8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers

Sunrise Theatre

Fort Pierce, FL

Jan. 21

8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 24

7:30 p.m.

Don Henley with JD & The Straight Shot

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Jan. 25

7:30 p.m.

A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop featuring Nelly

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 26

8 p.m.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

Jan. 27 and 28

8 p.m.

Gladys Knight

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 27

8 p.m.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

Parker Playhouse

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 27

8 p.m.

Boz Scaggs & The Robert Cray Band

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

Feb. 2

8 p.m.