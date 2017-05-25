It’s a bit of a mixed bag this month. On the one hand, we’ve got Wayne Newton – one of the kings of Vegas – and on the other hand, there’s U2, bringing their Joshua Tree 2017 tour to the Hard Rock Seminole Resort in Hollywood, Florida. You know the tickets won’t be cheap, but how often do you get to see this iconic band in concert?
Anyone who’s a fan of Trevor Noah at the helm of “The Daily Show” will be thrilled to see he’ll be within throwing distance in West Palm this month, and is it me, or does it seem that Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are in South Florida every week of the year?
Daryl Hall & John Oates are joined by none other than Tears For Fears – as fantastic a match as peanut butter and jelly – and Third Eye Blind are also in town.
Dierks Bentley, Chance the Rapper (taking a Kit Kat break), Chicago and the Doobie Brothers … they’re all within reach.
Here are some of the highlights.
Macy Gray Live
Faena Theater
Miami Beach
Fri, June 2
10 p.m.
Trevor Noah
Kravis Center
West Palm Beach
Sat, June 3
8 p.m.
Wayne Newton
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek
Sat, June 3
8 p.m.
Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Wed, June 7
7 p.m.
Ann Wilson
Parker Playhouse
Fort Lauderdale
Thu, June 8
8 p.m.
Third Eye Blind
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Miami
Fri, June 9
7 p.m.
Reel Big Fish- The Beer Run
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale
Sun, June 11
5 p.m.
U2
The Joshua Tree 2017
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami
Sun, June 11
7 p.m.
Chance the Rapper
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Tue, June 13
8 p.m.
Dierks Bentley
Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach
Sat, June 17
7 p.m.
Willy Chirino
Miami Dade County Auditorium
Miami
Sun, June 18
7 p.m.
Rise Against & Deftones
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Miami
Fri, June 23
6:30 p.m.
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Fri, June 23
7:30 p.m.
Ozuna
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood
Sat, June 24
8 p.m.
Chicago & the Doobie Brothers
Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach
Fri, June 30
7:30 p.m.
The Rock Pack
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood
Fri, June 30
8 p.m.