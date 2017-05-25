It’s a bit of a mixed bag this month. On the one hand, we’ve got Wayne Newton – one of the kings of Vegas – and on the other hand, there’s U2, bringing their Joshua Tree 2017 tour to the Hard Rock Seminole Resort in Hollywood, Florida. You know the tickets won’t be cheap, but how often do you get to see this iconic band in concert?

Anyone who’s a fan of Trevor Noah at the helm of “The Daily Show” will be thrilled to see he’ll be within throwing distance in West Palm this month, and is it me, or does it seem that Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull are in South Florida every week of the year?

Daryl Hall & John Oates are joined by none other than Tears For Fears – as fantastic a match as peanut butter and jelly – and Third Eye Blind are also in town.

Dierks Bentley, Chance the Rapper (taking a Kit Kat break), Chicago and the Doobie Brothers … they’re all within reach.

Here are some of the highlights.

Macy Gray Live

Faena Theater

Miami Beach

Fri, June 2

10 p.m.

Trevor Noah

Kravis Center

West Palm Beach

Sat, June 3

8 p.m.

Wayne Newton

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek

Sat, June 3

8 p.m.

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Tears For Fears

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Wed, June 7

7 p.m.

Ann Wilson

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Thu, June 8

8 p.m.

Third Eye Blind

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Fri, June 9

7 p.m.

Reel Big Fish- The Beer Run

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sun, June 11

5 p.m.

U2

The Joshua Tree 2017

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami

Sun, June 11

7 p.m.

Chance the Rapper

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Tue, June 13

8 p.m.

Dierks Bentley

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Sat, June 17

7 p.m.

Willy Chirino

Miami Dade County Auditorium

Miami

Sun, June 18

7 p.m.

Rise Against & Deftones

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Fri, June 23

6:30 p.m.

Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Fri, June 23

7:30 p.m.

Ozuna

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Sat, June 24

8 p.m.

Chicago & the Doobie Brothers

Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Fri, June 30

7:30 p.m.

The Rock Pack

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Fri, June 30

8 p.m.