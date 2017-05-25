Can you stand it? Look at what’s hitting the box office in the next month! “Pirates of the Caribbean” is back this Friday with a very upset Javier Bardem at the helm, followed soon afterward by Gal Gadot as the ultimate female hero in “Wonder Woman.”

In fact, next month is lousy with strong women in great roles. We’ve got a hilarious comedy – “Rough Night” – starring the endless talent of Kate McKinnon, “SNL” darling, and “The Mummy” with a female taking the role of the undead mummy out for vengeance. Oh yeah, and Tom Cruise stars in it too.

Animated films get a good showing this summer. There’s “Captain Underpants,” “Cars 3” and “Despicable Me 3,” all premiering in June.

Here’s what’s opening when, and remember that dates are subject to change.

June 2

‘Wonder Woman’

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that’s raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny.

‘Captain Underpants’

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a tree house creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

June 9

‘The Mummy’

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the desert, an ancient princess whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in the modern era, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension.

June 16

‘Cars 3’

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.

‘Rough Night’

Five best friends (Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Zoë Kravitz) from college reunite 10 years later for a wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Their hard partying takes a hilariously dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper. Amid the craziness of trying to cover it up, they’re ultimately brought closer together when it matters most.

June 23

‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Now, it’s up to the unlikely alliance of Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), Bumblebee, an English lord (Anthony Hopkins) and an Oxford professor (Laura Haddock) to save the world.

June 30

‘Baby Driver’

Talented getaway driver Baby (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. After meeting the woman (Lily James) of his dreams, he sees a chance to ditch his shady lifestyle and make a clean break. Coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), Baby must face the music as a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

‘Despicable Me 3’

Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) must stop former ‘80s child star Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker) from achieving world domination.