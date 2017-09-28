October movies at Regal Camana Bay

Tom Cruise is back on the big screen, perhaps trying to redeem himself after the uninspiring “Mummy” release earlier this year. So far, critic buzz is pretty positive about his performance in “American Made”; let’s see if the box office follows suit.

Idris Elba and Kate Winslet team up in “The Mountain Between Us,” where two strangers find themselves stranded on a snowy mountain in the middle of nowhere and in “Flatliners,” a remake of an earlier film starring Kiefer Sutherland, medical students seek near-death experiences.

The much-anticipated sequel to “Blade Runner” arrives on Oct. 13. “Blade Runner 2049” stars Ryan Gosling and brings back a craggy Harrison Ford in the part of Rick Deckard. Cue the music!

Of course, what would October be without some horror films? Madea is back for “Tyler Perry’s Boo 2!” and for those who can really handle the gore, “Jigsaw” opens on Oct. 27. Originally titled “Saw: Legacy,” this eighth film in the series once again brings some rusty, sharp objects into direct contact with unwilling participants in a game not of their choosing.

Finally, Gerard Butler appears in yet another pigeonhole role in “Geostorm,” where he’s out to save the world … for a change. Seems the powers-that-be have access to technology that can control Earth’s climate via a network of satellites. Gee, what could possibly go wrong?

Sept. 29

‘American Made’

Barry Seal, a TWA pilot, is recruited by the CIA to provide reconnaissance on the burgeoning communist threat in Central America and soon finds himself in charge of one of the biggest covert CIA operations in the history of the United States. The operation spawns the birth of the Medellin cartel and almost brings down the Reagan White House.

Oct. 6

‘The Mountain Between Us’

Stranded on a mountain after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must work together to endure the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing each other to survive and discovering their inner strength.

‘Flatliners’

Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. The bold adventure begins when they trigger near-death experiences by stopping their hearts for short periods of time. As their trials become more perilous, each must confront the sins from their past while facing the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side.

Oct. 13

‘Blade Runner 2049’

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Oct. 20

‘Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’

After venturing to a haunted campground, Madea, Bam and Hattie must run for their lives when monsters, goblins and the boogeyman appear.

Oct. 27

‘Geostorm’

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong: the system built to protect Earth is attacking it, and it becomes a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone along with it.

‘Jigsaw’

A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.