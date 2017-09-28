On stage in South Florida this month

Wow. Things are getting very eclectic when it comes to concerts. Chris Isaak on one date and Twiztid on another? Neil Sedaka and Matisyahu? I’d like to find the person who would attend every single one of these; they would have very varied taste in music.

October is an interesting month. The kids are officially back in school, which is perhaps why the start of the schedule is a little quieter than usual. Things officially start to heat up, however, when Scorpions and Megadeth share the spotlight on Oct. 14. After that we’ve got Bruno Mars, Blues Traveler, The Weeknd and Kings of Leon, among others.

My parents, my friend Lynne and I recently attended a stand-up comedy show at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Legendary comic Steven Wright – he of the monotone, dry-as-dust delivery – was performing there on Sept. 16. This was our first time in this theater, and I gotta say that it really was fantastic. After being knee-capped in New York theaters, it was wonderful to stretch the legs at the Parker Playhouse.

It’s a small venue – can accommodate just over 1,000 people – and is very comfortable. So if a favorite artist of yours is scheduled to appear there, I can highly recommend it.

You can find tickets to all of these events on www.ticketmaster.com.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sept. 30

8:30 p.m.

Jack Johnson

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Oct. 5

7:30 p.m.

Chris Isaak

Coral Springs Center for the Arts

Coral Springs

Oct. 5

7:30 p.m.

Artie Lange With Richard Lewis

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek

Oct. 7

8 p.m.

Amor A La Musica

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Oct. 8

6 p.m.

Bill Engvall

Charles F. Dodge City Center

Pembroke Pines

Oct. 13

8 p.m.

J Balvin’s Energía Tour

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Oct. 13

8 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Oct. 14

7 p.m.

Scorpions With Megadeth

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Oct. 14

8 p.m.

Bruno Mars

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Oct. 15

8 p.m.

Bruno Mars

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Oct. 18

8 p.m.

Soul2Soul

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Oct. 19

7:30 p.m.

Blues Traveler

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 21

7 p.m.

Halsey

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Oct. 21

7 p.m.

Whitney Cummings

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 21

7 p.m.

Matisyahu and frieends

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 21

7:30 p.m.

Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 23

8 p.m.

The Weeknd

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Oct. 24

7:30 p.m.

Toad the Wet Sprocket

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 25

7:30 p.m.

Twiztid

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 26

7:30 p.m.

Kings of Leon

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Oct. 27

7 p.m.

Living Colour

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Oct. 27

8 p.m.

Neil Sedaka

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek

Oct. 27

8 p.m.

Santana

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Oct. 28

8 p.m.