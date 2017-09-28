On stage in South Florida this month

Wow. Things are getting very eclectic when it comes to concerts. Chris Isaak on one date and Twiztid on another? Neil Sedaka and Matisyahu? I’d like to find the person who would attend every single one of these; they would have very varied taste in music.
October is an interesting month. The kids are officially back in school, which is perhaps why the start of the schedule is a little quieter than usual. Things officially start to heat up, however, when Scorpions and Megadeth share the spotlight on Oct. 14. After that we’ve got Bruno Mars, Blues Traveler, The Weeknd and Kings of Leon, among others.
My parents, my friend Lynne and I recently attended a stand-up comedy show at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Legendary comic Steven Wright – he of the monotone, dry-as-dust delivery – was performing there on Sept. 16. This was our first time in this theater, and I gotta say that it really was fantastic. After being knee-capped in New York theaters, it was wonderful to stretch the legs at the Parker Playhouse.
It’s a small venue – can accommodate just over 1,000 people – and is very comfortable. So if a favorite artist of yours is scheduled to appear there, I can highly recommend it.
You can find tickets to all of these events on www.ticketmaster.com.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale
Sept. 30
8:30 p.m.
Jack Johnson
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach
Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
Chris Isaak
Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Coral Springs
Oct. 5
7:30 p.m.
Artie Lange With Richard Lewis
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek
Oct. 7
8 p.m.
Amor A La Musica
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Oct. 8
6 p.m.
Bill Engvall
Charles F. Dodge City Center
Pembroke Pines
Oct. 13
8 p.m.
J Balvin’s Energía Tour
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Oct. 13
8 p.m.
Florida Georgia Line
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach
Oct. 14
7 p.m.
Scorpions With Megadeth
BB&T Center
Sunrise
Oct. 14
8 p.m.
Bruno Mars
BB&T Center
Sunrise
Oct. 15
8 p.m.
Bruno Mars
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Oct. 18
8 p.m.
Soul2Soul
BB&T Center
Sunrise
Oct. 19
7:30 p.m.
Blues Traveler
Revolution Live
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 21
7 p.m.
Halsey
BB&T Center
Sunrise
Oct. 21
7 p.m.
Whitney Cummings
Parker Playhouse
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 21
7 p.m.
Matisyahu and frieends
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt
Au-Rene Theater
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 23
8 p.m.
The Weeknd
AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami
Oct. 24
7:30 p.m.
Toad the Wet Sprocket
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 25
7:30 p.m.
Twiztid
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 26
7:30 p.m.
Kings of Leon
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
West Palm Beach
Oct. 27
7 p.m.
Living Colour
Culture Room
Fort Lauderdale
Oct. 27
8 p.m.
Neil Sedaka
Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Coconut Creek
Oct. 27
8 p.m.
Santana
Hard Rock Live
Hollywood
Oct. 28
8 p.m.