Going out for dinner, or dinner and a movie, has always been a date night ritual. Cayman is blessed with so many amazing restaurants, that it has been dubbed the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean – which is why Restaurant Month is highly anticipated every year.

Organized by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Restaurant Month highlights the diverse range of dining establishments on the island, allowing residents (and tourists) to sample a variety of cuisine for less.

The main objective of the initiative is to increase traffic to restaurants during an otherwise slower season, while providing the general public with access to affordable, yet exquisite, dining. Restaurant Month gives everyone the opportunity to dine at some of the most prestigious restaurants on the island for the entire month of October, without “breaking the bank.” All participating venues will have set price menus and multiple course offerings.

Some favorites from last year have already signed up, along with newbies like Ave Restaurant at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. Look for special offers at popular eateries such as Guy Harvey’s, Agua, Cayman Cabana, Lobster Pot, The Brasserie, Vivo, Grand Old House, the Beach House at the Westin and Catch in West Bay.

People have begun to look forward to the affordable fixed-price lunch and dinner menus that consist of two or three courses starting at $15 for lunch, and $25 for dinner. They especially enjoy the added benefit of the featured drink pairings offered by some restaurants for an additional but minimal cost.

“Each year we realize there is an increasing number of visitors and locals who truly anticipate this month of exceptional value,” says Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks, CITA Executive Director.

Anyone who enjoys good food is encouraged to take advantage of this unique promotion throughout the month of October. Dine out for less!

For more information about Restaurant Month, call the CITA office at 949-8522 or visit www.cita.ky.