The Committee of Hope welcomes all hedge fund professionals to network at their fourth annual Oktoberfest event, to be held on Oct. 5 at Craft F&B Co.

Committee members dressed in dirndls and lederhosen will be there to greet attendees, hand out beer steins, and sell arm-lengths of raffle tickets.

Proceeds from all Committee of Hope events go to Hedge Funds Care Cayman, a charity designed to fund organizations that prevent and treat child abuse in Cayman. The Committee of Hope is co-chaired by Carol Reynolds from Queensgate and Sophia Leavett from Ogier.

“We’re very excited to continue our back-by-popular-demand Oktoberfest,” says Reynolds. “While attendees always have a great time networking at our events, we also get support because it’s a charity that everyone is very passionate about.”

Hedge Funds Care Cayman is part of an international organization made up of hedge fund professionals. Since its inception in 2005, Hedge Funds Care Cayman, through its local Committee of Hearts-organized annual “Open your Heart to the Children” benefit dinner, has distributed over US$2.1 million to local agencies and their initiatives to combat child abuse and neglect. The Committee of Hope was formed to further support the charity by hosting semi-annual events, each being a combination of fundraising, networking and fun.

Oktoberfest and more

The Committee of Hope launched in 2014 with an Oktoberfest held at Lone Star. Over 200 fund industry attendees networked under the stars while listening to oompah music. Many went home with gift certificates to local restaurants and spas from the popular raffle. The Oktoberfest tradition then continued with 2015’s event being held at Whiskey Mist, 2016 at Edoardo’s and now Craft F&B Co. in 2017.

The committee has a reputation for throwing popular parties. While they have stuck to their annual Oktoberfest, they also throw a unique event every spring. This started with their Havana Nights evening in 2015, Hawaiian Luau in 2016 and Night at the Races in 2017.

The Cayman Committee of Hearts, Committee of Hope and Grant Committee is made up of senior executives and professionals from a wide range of organizations in Cayman including BDO, Calderwood, Carne Group, Citco, Deloitte, DMS Offshore Investment Services, Elian, Ernst & Young Ltd., Estera, Harbour, Harneys, Highwater, KPMG, Maples, Mourant Ozannes, MUFG, Ogier, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Queensgate, Titan Technology, and Walkers.

“We wholeheartedly embraced the opportunity to gold sponsor the Committee of Hope’s spring event,” says Brad Stephenson of Estera. “It’s a cause that we at Estera feel passionate about.”

Fun Oktoberfest facts

In 2008, Bavarian waitress Anita Schwartz broke the record for most beer steins carried at once. Schwartz balanced 19 full beer steins: five in each hand and nine positioned on top of these. She even set them down on the table without losing a drop. Each full mug weighs roughly 3.2 kg.

Every year, Oktoberfest revellers eat over 500,000 roast chickens and roughly 120,000 pairs of pork sausages.

Tickets are limited and are $50 each. Every ticket includes Oktoberfest-inspired food and two drinks. For tickets or sponsorship information, please contact [email protected]