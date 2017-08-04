August movies at Regal Camana Bay

It seems that “The Emoji Movie” has taken quite the hit from critics, but in this age of texting and social media it will probably still do well at the box office because you can’t keep a good emoji down.

It’s been a while since we saw a feature film from the twisted yet imaginative mind of Stephen King. The drought is over on Aug. 11 when Idris Elba stars as the last gunslinger in “The Dark Tower,” based on the series of books of the same name. If the trailers are anything to go by, this is one to watch.

People looking for a scare can take a seat for the sequel flick “Annabelle: Creation,” featuring the kind of creepy doll that no one should be given for Christmas, or choose lighter fare, like the animated “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.”

The unknown of the bunch is “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. It looks like it could be a great laugh, and those two actors are usually pretty reliable; we’ll just have to wait and see.

Aug. 4

“Kidnap”

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson jumps into her car to follow the vehicle that holds Frankie. As the pursuit turns into a frantic, high-speed chase, Karla must risk everything and push herself to the limit to save her beloved child.

“The Emoji Movie”

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become “normal” like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone’s very existence.

Aug. 11

“Armed Response”

Trained operatives find themselves trapped inside an isolated military compound after its artificial intelligence is suddenly shut down. There, they begin to experience strange and horrific phenomena.

“The Dark Tower”

Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), the last Gunslinger, is locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), also known as the Man in Black. The Gunslinger must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. With the fate of worlds at stake, two men collide in the ultimate battle between good and evil.

Aug. 18

“Annabelle: Creation”

A former toy maker, Sam Mullins, and his wife

Esther are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their California farmhouse. Years earlier, the couple lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in a tragic car accident. Terror soon strikes when one of the girls finds a seemingly innocent doll that seems to have a life of its own.

“Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature”

Surly (Will Arnett) the squirrel and his animal friends spring into action when the evil mayor (Bobby Moynihan) of Oakton plans to bulldoze the park that they live in.

Aug. 25

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”

The world’s top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hit men. The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. During their journey from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

“All Saints”

Michael Spurlock decides to trade in his corporate sales career to become a pastor. Unfortunately, his first assignment is to close a country church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He soon has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome refugees from Burma. Spurlock now finds himself working with the refugees to turn the land into a working farm to pay the church’s bills.