Fans of Jude Law should be delighted to see him flex his acting muscles, both literally and figuratively, in the filmed live stage production of “Obsession,” showing at Regal Camana Bay on Oct. 21.

The popular film actor, known for his roles in such films as “The Young Pope,” “Closer” and “The Talented Mr Ripley” stars in “Obsession,” broadcast live from the Barbican Theatre in London. Ivo van Hove (“NT Live: A View from the Bridge,” “Hedda Gabler”) directs this new stage adaptation of Luchino Visconti’s 1943 film. Those familiar with “The Postman Always Rings Twice” will recognize the story, as it is based on the James M. Cain book of the same title.

Plot

Gino is a drifter, down-at-heel and magnetically handsome. At a roadside restaurant, he encounters husband and wife Giuseppe and Giovanna. Irresistibly attracted to each other, Gino and Giovanna begin a fiery affair and plot to murder her husband. But, in this chilling tale of passion and destruction, the crime only serves to tear them apart.

Jude Law

In 1992, Jude began his stage career. He starred in many plays throughout London, and was nominated for the Laurence Olivier Award of “Outstanding Newcomer.” After performing in the play “Indiscretions” in London, he moved with it to Broadway. This time, he was alongside Kathleen Turner. He received a Tony Nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actor” and subsequently won a Theatre World Award. After Broadway, Law started to make his move to the big screen.

Reviews

“Exerts a quiet power, bit by bit – at once entirely faithful to its source and a compete renewal.” – Variety

“Jude Law is the big draw in this stage version of Luchino Visconti’s 1942 movie and he is beautifully matched by his partner-in-crime, Halina Reijn.” – The Guardian

“Law smoulders” – The Telegraph

“Obsession” will be shown for one night only at Regal Camana Bay on Oct. 21. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

For more information and upcoming shows, see www.bigscreen.ky.