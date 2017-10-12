ENERGY Essential Fitness is getting ready for the 11th annual Pilates for Pink event, scheduled for Saturday at The ARC at Camana Bay.

ENERGY founder and breast cancer survivor Colleen Brummer started the event in 2006 to raise funds for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. Eleven years later, the event now serves as a mainstay for those looking to contribute to the cause.

“We feel strongly that communities are an important part of the survivor’s journey,” Brummer says. “Pilates for Pink is not only a fundraiser for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, it is also a positive place [where] the community can gather to celebrate our survivors and recognise those dealing with cancer right now as we speak.”

The event draws over 350 members of the Cayman public for a group workout and all proceeds go towards the charitable organization. Several ENERGY Essential Fitness instructors will join Brummer in teaching an all-levels and all ages class. This year’s event theme is “Pure Pilates Power” and the workout will combine Pilates, cardio fitness and a flowing stretch at the end. Register early for the event at ENERGY in Cricket Square to enter a draw for prizes like an Apple TV or pink BOSU ball, or arrive at the event between 9-10 a.m. for late registration.

All proceeds from tickets to Pilates for Pink go towards the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, thanks to generous financial support from platinum level sponsors Collas Crill and Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

Personal experience

In 2005, Brummer was diagnosed with breast cancer, proving that even the healthiest of individuals is not immune to this disease. But in her typical fashion of battling any obstacle placed before her, she exercised her way through chemotherapy and radiation and then celebrated this feat with the introduction of Pilates for Pink – an annual fundraising event for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and breast cancer awareness.

From 25 people the first year, this event keeps growing – a testament to the amazing support and concern of the community for finding a cure for this disease.

Registration for Pilates for Pink is $30 and includes a gift bag with a limited edition tank top, a pink exercise loop and an ENERGY fitness towel. Contact ENERGY on [email protected] or visit the studio in Cricket Square.