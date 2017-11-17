With Christmas nearly upon us, it seems only fitting to have a Culture at the Cinema which is all about flights of fancy and wonder. The much-beloved J.M. Barrie tale “Peter Pan” is brought to life on the British stage, and through the magic of technology, can be viewed as a recording of the live production at Regal Camana Bay on Nov. 18.

Very few will be unfamiliar with the story of Peter Pan – about the boy who never grew up. And who can forget Captain Hook and the Lost Boys?

The Play

When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues.

A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson (“NT Live: Jane Eyre”) directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

J.M. Barrie

Sir James Matthew Barrie, 1st Baronet, was the son of a weaver and studied at the University of Edinburgh.

He took up journalism, worked for a Nottingham newspaper, and contributed to various London journals before moving to London in 1885.

In London, he met the Llewelyn Davies boys who inspired him in writing about a baby boy who has magical adventures in Kensington Gardens (included in “The Little White Bird”), then to write “Peter Pan,” a “fairy play” about this ageless boy and an ordinary girl named Wendy who have adventures in the fantasy setting of Neverland. This play quickly overshadowed his previous work and although he continued to write successfully, it became his best-known work, credited with popularizing the name Wendy, which was very uncommon previously.

Reviews

“A dazzling production.”

– Radio Times

"Unforgettable. Delightful. Magic." – The Guardian

This screening will be for 18 and older only, but will be shown again in December for younger ages. Doors open Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. There will be a licensed bar on the premises. See www.bigscreen.ky for further information and upcoming shows.