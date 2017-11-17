‘Playhouse Family Christmas’ returns

As that most wonderful time of the year is nearing again, Grizz and Frizz and their merry band of Christmas characters are busy getting ready to bring Cayman’s audiences “A Playhouse Family Christmas” at the Cayman Drama Society’s Prospect Playhouse Theatre.

Now in its fourth year, the little show created, written and directed by Sue Howe has become a “don’t miss” event heading into the Christmas season.

It features a colorful and lively cast that over the years has included elves, reindeer, penguins, angels, wise men, toy soldiers, Jack Frost, the Grinch, Mr. Cane, Grizz the cat, Frizz the mouse and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“What do we have in store for you this year? Once again, it’s a whole new Christmas adventure with our popular Christmas characters along with some new faces!” Howe says. “They will sing and dance, make you laugh and make sure that when you leave, it will be with a smile on your face and the spirit of Christmas in your heart.

“It’s such a wonderful group to work with, and every year I feel so fortunate to have these hard-working, fun-loving, talented performers and technical crew dedicating themselves to bringing our audience the best Christmas show we can.

“We always look so forward to seeing people of all ages have such a good time during our little gem of a show. We enjoy meeting them afterwards and love that they stay to have their pictures taken with Santa and all of the show’s characters.

“It’s just the best feeling for all of us to be sharing some joy for the holidays.”

‘A Playhouse Family Christmas’ runs on the weekends from Nov. 23 through Dec. 3. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee shows start at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 for children 12 and under and $15 for adults. You can buy your tickets online at www.cds.ky or by calling 938-1998. Some dates are already sold out, so buy early!