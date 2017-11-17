Weekender Spotlight

Ho, Ho, Hello! Is it Christmastime so soon!?

Maybe not for most people, but Weekender editor Vicki Wheaton isn’t “most people.”

She’s already (always?) in the holiday spirit and previews some events to get everyone else ready, too — such as the Camana Bay Christmas Tree Lighting and the Playhouse Family Christmas performance.

She also shares news about the National Gallery’s 20th anniversary celebration, the Cayman Islands Classic NCAA basketball tournament and the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, featuring Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly.