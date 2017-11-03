November film releases at Regal Camana Bay

I’ll be honest, I can barely contain my excitement about “Thor: Ragnarok” hitting the screens this Friday. The Incredible Hulk was my favorite character when I was a kid reading comics, and if the previews are anything to go by, this will be a really fun night at the movies.

The critics are certainly keen on the latest instalment from the Norse god, and with Cate Blanchett looking fabulous in black, the return of Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Tessa Thompson making her first appearance as Valkyrie, “Thor: Ragnarok” seems to be poised to dominate the box office.

Of course, there are other films to consider in the next month as well. Horror fans will no doubt turn out in droves for “Jigsaw,” the umpteenth member of the “Saw” franchise, while those in search of more esoteric fare can look forward to the latest incarnation of “Murder on the Orient Express,” starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot.

“Justice League” appears on Nov. 17, with Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, The Flash and Cyborg teaming up for a battle royale, while at the other end of the spectrum, the film “Wonder” is a gentle tale for all ages.

There are two animated features premiering in November – “The Star” and “Coco” – followed by “The Darkest Hour” with an unrecognizable Gary Oldman in the part of Winston Churchill.

This is shaping up to be a great month for movies!

Nov. 3

‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor’s quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization.

‘Jigsaw’

After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing the ghost of a man who has been dead for over a decade, and they become embroiled in a new game that’s only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of his own?

Nov. 10

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone’s a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again.

Nov. 17

‘Justice League’

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Batman) enlists newfound ally Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) to face an even greater threat.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Yet, despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

‘Wonder’

Based on the New York Times bestseller, “Wonder” tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time.

‘The Star’

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove who has lofty aspirations. Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

Nov. 24

‘Coco’

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Hector, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

‘The Darkest Hour’

A thrilling and inspiring true story begins at the precipice of World War II as, within days of becoming Prime Minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill (Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman) must face one of his most turbulent and defining trials: exploring a negotiated peace treaty with Nazi Germany, or standing firm to fight for the ideals, liberty and freedom of a nation. As the unstoppable Nazi forces roll across Western Europe and the threat of invasion is imminent, and with an unprepared public, a skeptical King, and his own party plotting against him, Churchill must withstand his darkest hour, rally a nation, and attempt to change the course of world history.