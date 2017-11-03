The real estate company RE/MAX Cayman Islands will be hosting a free kids and family event on Saturday from 3-7 p.m. at the Black Pearl Skate Park in Grand Harbour.

Boys and girls of all ages and their families from all over the island are invited to join an afternoon of fun activities. The first 100 kids will receive a free scooter or skateboard rental, including helmet. Other activities will include the new RE/MAX bouncy castle, basketball tournament, big Jenga game, big Connect 4 game, table tennis and more.

All guests will receive free entry (up to park capacity) and free hot dogs, beverages, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn will also be available for everyone.