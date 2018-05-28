‘Superheroes’ raise $60,000 for boy receiving cancer treatment

Like a scene from a Marvel movie, superheroes descended on Seven Mile Beach Sunday to help someone in need.

Captain America, Spider-Man, Batman and a host of caped heroes took part in a fundraising beach walk for 7-year-old Felix Lubin, raising more than $60,000 to help pay for the child’s medical and associated expenses.

Felix was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer in December 2017. He is receiving treatment in Miami, Florida.

“We are giving him support and love, so he can beat this and come home,” said Patrizia Bruzio, one of the organizers who put on the event with Silva Seferian Jacotine, Kirsty Isbister, Dara Flowers Burke, Brandi Propas, Holly Wellon and Melanie Roddam.

Participants were invited to dress as superheroes for the walk, and many who took part obliged, showing up in a vast array of masks, capes and costumes.

“Twenty volunteers came out to assist; it is pretty amazing,” Ms. Bruzio said.

Felix’s grandparents, Rob and Karin Fulton, said they were amazed by the support being shown to Felix and his parents Kyle and Michael.

“This is a truly, truly remarkable community. We are overwhelmed by love, support and the generosity of the Cayman Islands people … the time, friends, money … it’s a very unique community in our experience,” Mr. Fulton said.

“We thank them for their prayers, thoughts, and certainly the ability to host such an amazing event in support of Felix,” he added.

Mr. Fulton said Felix was in the middle of a very difficult stretch. For three to four months he will be in isolation, and he has not been able to speak to them.

“He waved to us on FaceTime when his dad held up the iPad and he whispered ‘I love you’ … it’s a long, hard road,” Mr. Fulton said.

Mrs. Fulton said, “It’s a tough time, very hard on the parents.”

“All these lovely people have opened their arms to us and taken us into their hearts and homes. It’s been remarkable. It’s certainly made things a lot easier,” she said.

One young participant, Maria Lennon, said, “It’s good to have the event because it’s getting him the medicine he needs to feel better.”

“He is my best friend and I really feel sorry for his little sister Cleo too. I just want to help my best friend,” said Holly Mae Bird, who was dressed as Mystique of the X-Men.

A host of other superheroes, princesses and ninjas gathered at the beach under overcast, gray skies, despite the threat of rain.

A family of five went all out to show support for Felix, donning superhero costumes that featured letters spelling out “Felix.”

There were awards for most sponsorship money raised by an individual, best costume and best dressed family, as well as raffle prizes. The community also created a bake sale and donated all the proceeds from the baked goods.

Calico Jack’s sponsored the event, providing food and music for the crowd after the walk.