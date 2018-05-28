Governor hosts World Red Cross Day celebrations

Celebrations to mark World Red Cross Day this month were held at Government House, where Governor Anwar Choudhury hosted 123 Cayman Islands Red Cross volunteers and partners.

Governor Choudhury acknowledged the importance of the work of the volunteers and said he looks forward to seeing the strengthening of the relationship with the Red Cross in its role as an auxiliary to the government, especially in the area of disaster management and response.

“Your work does not go unnoticed,” Governor Choudhury told the attendees.

Red Cross Director Jondo Obi explained at the May 8 gathering that the Red Cross movement began in 1859 by Henri Dunant.

“May 8 is Henri Dunant’s birthday, and none of us would be here were it not for his vision and his faith in humanity,” she said.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross was founded in 1961, and it has been working for this community since then. It was through the work of founders and volunteers that they were able to fundraise to purchase and donate the first ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital.”

Janilee Clifford, the first secretary of the Cayman Islands Red Cross committee and the last surviving founder of the local branch, was also on hand, along with past Chairman Peter Milburn, both of whom were recognized for their contributions to the community and the development of the Red Cross in Cayman.

Deputy Chairperson Douglas Moffatt spoke about a capital campaign which will be launched shortly to raise funds for repairs and improvements to the Red Cross headquarters.

“Most of you know that our Red Cross headquarters is the first official shelter to open as a part of the national hurricane plan, and those of you who visit the building often also know that it is in desperate need of renovations,” he said. “The board is acutely aware of this need and we are in the initial stages of our first capital fundraising campaign to renovate the building.”

For more information about the Cayman Islands Red Cross, email [email protected] or call 949-6785.