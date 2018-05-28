A fourth candidate to take over as president of the University College of the Cayman Islands was on the school’s campus Monday, May 28, to meet with faculty and staff and to tour the campus.

Three initial candidates visited the campus in April. Two of those have withdrawn their applications since then. No names have been released during the hiring process, but the fourth candidate was identified as a woman.

There have been no offers of employment, said a statement on the Board of Governors’ website: “The Executive Committee has made no recommendation to the Board, and therefore the Board has made no recommendation for approval by the Minister of Education under the University College Law. Only when the recruitment process is complete we will be in a position to announce the new President of UCCI.”