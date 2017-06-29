Concerts in South Florida this July

What has July got in store for everyone? It seems that on the whole, oldies but goodies are the name of the game. Sure, the schedule features the odd young ‘un, like Shawn Mendes and the members of Lady Antebellum, but for the most part, this is the month for those who long for the simpler days of yesteryear.
It kicks off with Chicago and the Doobie Brothers and moves on to Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper (sharing one stage, no less!) with the head Beatle himself, Paul McCartney at the American Airlines Arena on July 7.
The only man more miserable than Morrissey – Roger Waters – follows up in mid-July, then there’s the Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton and the United We Rock Tour, starring Styx and REO Speedwagon
Fans of rock can’t miss Metallica at the Hard Rock Stadium or Ratt and Ace Frehley at Hard Rock Live, and for a more alternative twist, check out Incubus in West Palm Beach next week.
Chicago & the Doobie Brothers
- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- June 30
- 7:30 p.m.
The Rock Pack, Hit After Hit After Hit
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- June 30
- 8 p.m.
8 Tour – Incubus
- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 6
- 6:45 p.m.
Rod Stewart W/ Special Guest Cyndi Lauper
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 6
- 7:30 p.m.
Metallica – WorldWired Tour 2017
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami, FL
- July 7
- 6 p.m.
Paul McCartney
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 7
- 8 p.m.
Roger Waters: US + Them
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 13
- 8 p.m.
United We Rock Tour 2017
- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 19
- 7 p.m.
Ratt & Ace Frehley
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 22
- 8 p.m.
Lady Antebellum
- Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 29
- 7:30 p.m.
Prince Royce – FIVE TOUR
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami, FL
- July 30
- 7:30 p.m.
Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 14
- 7:30 p.m.
Symphony of the Americas
- Amaturo Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- July 22
- 7 p.m.
G-DRAGON 2017 World Tour
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 25
- 7 p.m.
Shawn Mendes: Illuminate World Tour
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 26
- 7:30 p.m.