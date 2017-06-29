CayFilm International Film Festival organizers and volunteers set up a greeting station outside Owen Roberts International Airport on Thursday.

Festival director and co-founder Tony Mark, third from right, with Nigel Tenneson and Shaniah Kelly, welcomes actor and comedian Greg Benson, third from left, who will be one of the moderators at CayFilm, along with his wife, actress Kim Evey, and son Charlie Benson.

The festival runs Friday night through Monday at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. For more about CayFilm, see the Weekender section. – PHOTO: TANEOS RAMSAY