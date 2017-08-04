There are some big shows in town this month, including groups that have paired up, such as Blondie and Garbage, Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, and Lifehouse and Switchfoot.

The red-hot ginger, Ed Sheeran, is on stage at the end of the month, with Coldplay bringing their electric production to the Hard Rock in Hollywood.

Lionel Richie has special guest Mariah Carey joining him on tour, and for those who miss the miserable Roger Waters and guitar stylings of David Gilmour, they can witness the closest band to the real thing. The Australian Pink Floyd Show is an unforgettable spectacle, also scheduled for Hard Rock Live.

For some chuckles, take in a Bill Maher performance or Sinbad in Fort Lauderdale, and when you’re craving some country music, you can’t do better than Jason Aldean.

Sabrina Carpenter: The De-Tour

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Fri, Aug. 4

7 p.m.

Bill Maher

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sat, Aug. 5

8 p.m.

Beres Hammond

Au-Rene Theater

Fort Lauderdale

Sun, Aug. 6

7:30 p.m.

Bill Maher

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Sun, Aug. 6

8:30 p.m.

Guns N’ Roses

Marlins Park

Miami

Tue, Aug. 8

6 p.m.

Blondie & Garbage

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Tue, Aug. 8

7 p.m.

The Psychedelic Furs

Culture Room

Fort Lauderdale

Wed, Aug. 9

7:30 p.m.

Lionel Richie w/Mariah Carey

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Thu, Aug. 10

7 p.m.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Thu, Aug. 10

8 p.m.

Sinbad

Parker Playhouse

Fort Lauderdale

Fri, Aug. 11

8 p.m.

John Mayer

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Sat, Aug. 12

7 p.m.

J. Cole

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Mon, Aug. 14

8 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Wed, Aug. 16

6:45 p.m.

I Love The 90’s Tour

Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Pompano Beach

Sat, Aug. 19

7 p.m.

Jason Aldean

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach

Sat, Aug. 19

7:30 p.m.

Mary J. Blige

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Tue, Aug. 22

8 p.m.

Lifehouse & Switchfoot

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Fri, Aug. 25

7 p.m.

Social Distortion

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sat, Aug. 26

7 p.m.

Marco Antonio Solis & Camila

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Sat, Aug. 26

8 p.m.

Dread Mar I

Revolution Live

Fort Lauderdale

Sun, Aug. 27

8 p.m.

Coldplay

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami

Mon, Aug. 28

7 p.m.

Ed Sheeran

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Wed, Aug. 30

7:30 p.m.

Dita Von Teese’s Burlesque Revue

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach

Fri, Sept. 1

7:30 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami

Fri, Sept. 1

8 p.m.

