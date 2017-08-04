There are some big shows in town this month, including groups that have paired up, such as Blondie and Garbage, Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows, and Lifehouse and Switchfoot.
The red-hot ginger, Ed Sheeran, is on stage at the end of the month, with Coldplay bringing their electric production to the Hard Rock in Hollywood.
Lionel Richie has special guest Mariah Carey joining him on tour, and for those who miss the miserable Roger Waters and guitar stylings of David Gilmour, they can witness the closest band to the real thing. The Australian Pink Floyd Show is an unforgettable spectacle, also scheduled for Hard Rock Live.
For some chuckles, take in a Bill Maher performance or Sinbad in Fort Lauderdale, and when you’re craving some country music, you can’t do better than Jason Aldean.
Sabrina Carpenter: The De-Tour
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Fri, Aug. 4
- 7 p.m.
Bill Maher
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sat, Aug. 5
- 8 p.m.
- Beres Hammond
Au-Rene Theater
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sun, Aug. 6
- 7:30 p.m.
Bill Maher
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Sun, Aug. 6
- 8:30 p.m.
Guns N’ Roses
- Marlins Park
- Miami
- Tue, Aug. 8
- 6 p.m.
Blondie & Garbage
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Tue, Aug. 8
- 7 p.m.
The Psychedelic Furs
- Culture Room
- Fort Lauderdale
- Wed, Aug. 9
- 7:30 p.m.
Lionel Richie w/Mariah Carey
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise
- Thu, Aug. 10
- 7 p.m.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood
- Thu, Aug. 10
- 8 p.m.
Sinbad
- Parker Playhouse
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fri, Aug. 11
- 8 p.m.
John Mayer
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise
- Sat, Aug. 12
- 7 p.m.
J. Cole
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Mon, Aug. 14
- 8 p.m.
Matchbox Twenty & Counting Crows
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach
- Wed, Aug. 16
- 6:45 p.m.
I Love The 90’s Tour
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach
- Sat, Aug. 19
- 7 p.m.
Jason Aldean
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach
- Sat, Aug. 19
- 7:30 p.m.
Mary J. Blige
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Tue, Aug. 22
- 8 p.m.
Lifehouse & Switchfoot
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Fri, Aug. 25
- 7 p.m.
Social Distortion
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sat, Aug. 26
- 7 p.m.
Marco Antonio Solis & Camila
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Sat, Aug. 26
- 8 p.m.
Dread Mar I
- Revolution Live
- Fort Lauderdale
- Sun, Aug. 27
- 8 p.m.
Coldplay
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami
- Mon, Aug. 28
- 7 p.m.
Ed Sheeran
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami
- Wed, Aug. 30
- 7:30 p.m.
Dita Von Teese’s Burlesque Revue
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach
- Fri, Sept. 1
- 7:30 p.m.
Goo Goo Dolls
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami
- Fri, Sept. 1
- 8 p.m.
Tickets are available on www.ticketmaster.com.