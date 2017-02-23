It seems the theme of concerts this month is retro, with tried-and-true performers taking to the stage. Country music is a definite highlight, with that master of lyrics, David Allan Coe, playing this Saturday in Davie, Florida. He is followed by Willie Nelson, Rascal Flatts, The Charlie Daniels Band and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on later dates.
Rick Springfield is playing a couple of shows and Smokey Robinson, Paul Anka and ZZ Top are also on tour.
Those looking for a laugh will have plenty of them in March. Jerry Seinfeld plays Hard Rock Live on Saturday, with Carol Burnett in Ft Lauderdale on the 19th and Carrot Top on the 23rd.
For its sheer curiosity factor, the new “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” featuring the composer of the hit series’ music must be surely worth a look. Tickets would be some kind of gift for a loved one. As the poster says, “Music is coming.”
David Allan Coe
- Club Vixens
- Davie, FL
- Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.
Dennis Deyoung: Music of Styx
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.
Jerry Seinfeld
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 25
- 8 p.m.
Sting 2017 57th & 9th Tour
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- Feb 25
- 8 p.m.
Fabolous Live in Concert
- Revolution Live
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 2
- 7 p.m.
Rick Springfield
- Sunrise Theatre
- Fort Pierce, FL
- March 3
- 8 p.m.
The Fab Faux
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 3
- 8 p.m.
Celtic Woman
- Kravis Center
- West Palm Beach, FL
- March 4
- 3 p.m., 8 p.m.
Willie Nelson/Dwight Yoakam
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach, FL
- March 4
- 7:30 p.m.
Marc Cohn
- Amaturo Theater at Broward Center
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 5
- 7 p.m.
Rick Springfield
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 5
- 7:30 p.m.
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- March 5
- 8 p.m.
Dropkick Murphys
- Revolution Live
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 7
- 6:30 p.m.
Smokey Robinson
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 7
- 8 p.m.
Richard Marx
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 8
- 8 p.m.
Bryan Ferry
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- March 9
- 8 p.m.
Itzhak Perlman
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 9
- 8 p.m.
Ryan Adams & Band
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 10
- 8 p.m.
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- March 11
- 8 p.m.
Patti LaBelle
- Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 14
- 8 p.m.
Billy Ocean/Taylor Dayne
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach, FL
- March 17
- 8 p.m.
Paul Anka
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- March 17 and 18
- 8 p.m.
ZZ Top
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- March 17
- 8:30 p.m.
Jazz in the Gardens
- Hard Rock Stadium
- Miami, FL
- March 18 and 19
- 4 p.m.
Rascal Flatts
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 18
- 7 p.m.
The Charlie Daniels Band
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach, FL
- March 18
- 7 p.m.
Carol Burnett: Laughter and Reflection
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 19
- 4 p.m.
Gordon Lightfoot
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 19
- 8 p.m.
Pretenders
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- March 22
- 9 p.m.
Carrot Top
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 23
- 8 p.m.
The Menzingers
- Culture Room
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 25
- 7:30 p.m.
I Love The ‘90s Tour: Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Young MC, Rob Base etc
- Pompano Beach Amphitheater
- Pompano Beach, FL
- March 26
- 8 p.m.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Parker Playhouse
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- March 28
- 7:30 p.m.
Chris Rock
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- March 29
- 8 p.m.
Radiohead
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- March 30
- 7:30 p.m.
Chris Rock
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- March 30
- 8 p.m.
Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate Gold
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- March 31
- 8 p.m.