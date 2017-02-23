You can have your Super Bowl. For me, the biggest TV night of the year is the Oscars, when films, actors, directors, producers, costume designers and everyone else involved in the industry come together to see who will walk away with the golden statue.

If you’re going to be watching on Sunday on ABC at 7 p.m., you might find this list useful.

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep,

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali,

“Moonlight”

“Moonlight” Jeff Bridges,

“Hell or High Water”

“Hell or High Water” Lucas Hedges,

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Manchester by the Sea” Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon,

“Nocturnal Animals”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Kubo and the

Two Strings”

Two Strings” “Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life, Animated”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

“Extremis”

“4.1 Miles”

“Joe’s Violin”

“Watani: My Homeland”

“The White Helmets”

FILM EDITING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“A Man Called Ove”

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“Blind Vaysha”

“Borrowed Time”

“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

“Pearl”

“Piper”

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

“Ennemis Intérieurs”

“La Femme et le TGV”

“Silent Nights”

“Sing”

“Timecode”

SOUND EDITING

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

SOUND MIXING

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” from “La La Land”

“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”

“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“The Lobster”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“20th Century Women”